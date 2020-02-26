Digital Exclusive: Changes continue for Pennsylvania gun laws

Lawmakers propose a number of bills to change Pennsylvania gun laws.

Govenor Tom Wolf expressing at a legislative session to “make 2020 the year we act” on gun control issues.

Legislators are taking action at the state’s capital, looking to employ stricter gun control laws. One measure is House Bill 2060.

“That has to do with protection abuse orders giving up your guns if you have a final order at the time that was a fairly controversial bill,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R) 49th District.

House Bill 2060 will also require any person convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence to give up his or her firearms within 24 hours.

If you don’t relinquish the guns in 24 hours you could be banned from firearms for five years.

Another substantial bill, Senate Bill 90, creates an “extreme risk protection order” also known as a “red flag bill.”

This measure prohibits people that present the risk of suicide or causing harm of another person from possessing or attempting to purchase a firearm.

Family and law enforcement can also petition the court for the ERPO.

Senator Laughlin adding the second amendment will continue to be a battle between safety and constitutional law.

“The second amendment is a touchy subject in any legislature. This year will be no different. I don’t see a ton of movement on some of this stuff,” said Laughlin.

Just months away from the 2020 election cycle, Senator Laughlin tells us it won’t be a surprise not to see much movement until after the election year.

We reached out to local Democrats that could play a key role in these issues, including Merski, Harkins and Bizzaro. None of them made themselves available for this story.

We spoke to political analyst, Dr. Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University about why Democrats are reluctant to state their positions on gun control matters.

“If you’re going to do something that requires great changes with gun laws, it’s not something you want to do just months before an election. That’s a major initiative that’s going to be done just after the election,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analyst, Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Morris adding that both democrats and republicans do share some similar ideas on gun control issues.

Organizations like Moms Demand Actions looks to continue to fight for public safety and gun control measures.

With more than six million supporters, the organization has chapters in every state.

Even at the state capital, Pennsylvania volunteers continue to take action through a new $250,000 campaign across Pennsylvania.

“We are working with the current legislatures, some have been receptive, many others have not been. This is an important election year. It’s time for them to make a choice,” said Heath Copeland, Harrisburg Volunteer.

The ad campaign looks to put Pennsylvania lawmakers “on notice” and pressures them to pass gun safety measures in a timely manner.

Copeland tells us we’ve had far too many gun violence incidents including the Pittsburgh Synaoguge shooting that was fueled by hate.

Copeland adds it’s time to make a change.

“We’ve had the west nicke mines school shooting a few years ago, and it’s time for this to stop. There’s evidence based ways to end gun violence and we’re ready to see a change in Pennsylvania,” said Copeland.