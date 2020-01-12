DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE- Craig Flint breaks down wind potential tonight into tomorrow

Australia is suffering one of the worst bushfires in recent history. With nearly 1.5 million acres of flames merging into a megafire, millions of people are being affect and, according to The Washington Post, more than one billion animals have been affected or killed by the devastation.

It's become routine in times of disaster like this to send relief in forms of manpower, goods and money donations. Often, money donations are the most effective way to provide help. However, there are those who don't have the best intentions with your donations- scammers.