DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Donating luggage to children in foster care

Over the past couple of weeks, you may have seen Facebook posts asking you to donate your luggage to a foster care organization rather than to Goodwill.

Children coming into foster care often don’t have anything, or if they do, it’s in a trash bag.

“We don’t want our kids to feel like they are undeserving and they are, because it’s a trash bag, ‘garbage,’ and not wanted because they already feel like that. The already feel not wanted coming into foster care. So we want to provide every child with luggage to be able to move their belongings,” said Kelly Quinn, Intake Coordinator at The Bair Foundation Child & Family Ministries.

There are hundreds of children in foster care in the Erie area. Organizations like The Bair Foundation do so much for them 24/7.

“The Erie community is actually very generous and continues to be generous. We recently had a placement bag drive… providing over 600 bags this past December, and so, as a whole the Erie community is very, very generous,” said Jessica Peterson, a foster parent with The Bair Foundation and President of the Parent Resource Association.

Often, children come into foster care with next to nothing, and having simply a blanket or stuffed animal can mean the world to them. Therefore foster care organizations are always looking for donations for their children.

“There is the Resource Parent Closet that has opened at The Erie Family Center and taking donations,” said Quinn.

The Bair Foundation asks that you donate new or gently used luggage, preferably smaller pieces like carry-on and duffel bags because they are easier to store in child care services cars and houses.

If you’d like to donate, you can call The Bair Foundation at 814-833-2247 with any questions.