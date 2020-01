According to the National Diaper Bank Network one in three families suffers from diaper needs. The Erie Family Center's Diaper Depot is aiming to change that.

"We wanted to create the Diaper Depot for everyone. There's such a need in Erie for a little bit of help with diapers, and all the programs that exist either have a location requirement or a financial income requirement. We really want to be able to have a program that was open to everyone in the community," said Christina Bell, Diaper Depot Coordinator.