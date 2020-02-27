DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Heart Health Month, heart attacks

February is Heart Health Month. One of the biggest concerns we hear about is having a heart attack. Knowing what to do if you feel symptoms and getting the proper care can save your or a loved one’s life. That’s what one local woman did just on Monday.

“It was 3 o’clock in the morning. I woke up, and I felt weird. I wasn’t really having any pain, but I was having a lot of pressure in the middle of my chest. And I was dizzy and having trouble catching my breath,” said Christine Hanes who survived a heart attack.

She didn’t wait like most people. She sought help right away.

“A lot of the times, patients are very sorry that they didn’t come early and they waited home 6 , 7, 8 hours. Because if you wait too long, then the heart attack’s over and we can’t save muscle. We need to get you early to save your heart,” said Dr. Richard Petrella, president of the medical staff at UPMC Hamot.

Going to the emergency room can be a long night’s wait, but not for a heart issue.

“At UPMC Hamot, from the minute I walked up to the front desk and said I thought it might be my heart until I was seen by a doctor, it was less than five minutes. They did everything as fast as they had to to make sure I was going to be alright,” said Hanes.

Heart attacks are serious issues that need attention from professionals as soon as possible.

“So a heart attack happens when one of the arteries that feeds blood to the heart closes off,” said Dr. Petrella.

Hanes said she started making health changes earlier to avoid such issues. She encourages others to do the same.

“Take care of yourself because it could make huge difference down the road in ways you’re not even thinking about. I never thought my heart was going to be bad. I have other health issues. I knew I needed to do something, and I knew I didn’t like the way I looked anymore which is why I made the changes I made. But I really think in this situation, if I hadn’t done it, it could have been a lot worse,” said Hanes.