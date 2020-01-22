DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Impeachment trial a teaching exercise

It’s an unprecedented time in U.S. politics and history. President Trump is just the third president to formally impeached.

1868 saw Andrew Johnson impeached. 1974, Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached. And Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998.

This makes Trump the third president to actually be charged. The impeachment trial began today with a debate over rules.

This will be in our history books, but what are teachers telling students about this now?

“I’m teaching a class right now called Winning the White House which is all about presidential elections where we focus specifically on on the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. And, needless to say, the students in there had a number of questions about the impeachment process because it has some pretty serious implications for 2020,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Chair of the Political Science Department at Mercyhurst University.

Students in Collegiate Academy’s AP American Government class were also curious about what could happen if President Trump is removed.

“Who would run for the Republican for the election,” asked one student.

The teacher, Mr. Lasher, told the class that Mike Pence, should he not also be implicated and should Trump be convicted, would become President.

That is the most significant implication if Trump is voted to be removed from office. With a presidential election just around the corner, Dr. Morris says the Republican party would be scrambling.

According to Dr. Morris, removal is not likely, and when discussing this in the classroom, he ensures it is a discussion.

“These issues always have a tendency of turning into a partisan debate. And my job as a professor is to make sure that we look beyond the partisan debate, and look at the implications for the institution as a whole,” he said.

There’s been lively discussion in his class including some never-before-heard questions.

There is a presidential election occurring at the same time as an impeachment trial, he said. Some of his students are wondering what this means for the future and what exactly ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ mean, too.

Dr. Morris believes this not just a moment for students to study, he believes that everyone should stop and “pay attention to what’s going on in D.C.” because this will define our country for the next several generations. If you don’t, “you’re not doing your duty as a citizen.”