DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Libraries are more popular than movie theaters

Believe it or not, libraries are more popular than movie theaters.

In a Gallup article published recently, researchers found that people visited libraries more in 2019 than the movies.

“If you think about it, the library’s kind of like your one-stop-shop for so many different things. We have internet access, computer access; basic things like tax filings, we offer that. We offer a lot of classes. And a lot of ways for people to skill up and learn new things. I think that’s kind of the one big selling point of a library is that we are place where you can learn and improve yourself at very little cost or no cost,” said Jude Shingle, emerging technologies librarian at Blasco Library.

Programming at the library draws in patrons of all ages through the doors. Some of the most popular programs are found in the children’s library.

“Our most popular programs are our story times. We offer story times for different age ranges. We have one that’s just for babies– birth to 18 months. We have another that’s just for toddlers. We have one that’s for preschool and older, however old. And then we offer just an all-ages family story time at our branches. So we don’t just do programming here at Blasco, in the main children’s library. We do programming at all of our branches as well,” said Libby Martin, children’s librarian.

Libraries are also enhancing the experience for patrons, adding new technology services like the Blasco’s Idea Lab. It has 3-D printers and the entire Adobe Creative Suite. In addition, there is more media for all to enjoy like graphic novels and movies. All library services can be accessed for free or a small fee.

Instead of spending upwards of $30 at the movies, you can check out a movie and have a movie night at home for free.

Gallup reported that people made an average of 10.5 trips to the library in 2019 and only 5.3 trips to the movie theater. The Blasco Library reports 580,000 in-person visits in 2019. The entire Erie County Public Library system reports well over a million item checked out.

“We come to the library because my kids love the library. They love to come here. They’d be here everyday… And they play with the toys, they get books. We usually come home with a mountain of books, and they both love to read,” said Emily Harvey, a library patron.

When children start going to the library young, they often continue to go as adults and pass it down to their own children.

“A big selling point for a lot of people I think is the community that’s here. So you can come in and you can actually meet with and talk with and interact with folks that you would typically not see,” said Shingle.

Going to the library can lead to adventures and endless fun, even the aardvark Arthur thinks so.

“So yeah , there is an episode of Arthur and Neil Gaymon, a really popular author the special guest on that episode. It’s about Arthur going to the library and learning about what there is to do at the library. And at the very end, they sing a song and are like all walking down the street and they’ve got their new library cards with them. And the chorus of the song is ‘having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card,'” said Martin.

With programs for all, nearly endless resources and books to satiate anyone’s interest, it’s no wonder people are diving and heading to the libraries.