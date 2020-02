If you've lived in Erie for a while, you know a couple of things. Sara's is the place to go in the summer. We love Presque Isle. And our obsession with sponge candy is real.

With Valentine's Day coming up, you might just get a bag of it from your significant other or be the one giving it. Have you ever wondered what sponge candy is? People say it's just a butterscotch flavor. It's actually not.