DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Mister Rogers Neighborhood

“It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”

Fifty-two years ago today, in 1968, Mister Rogers said those iconic words and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood premiered on public television.

“When he began his TV career he just just began with a premise that everybody, not just children but adults, everybody needs to be told once in a while that you’re special for just one reason: for just being yourself. Or that somebody likes you or somebody wants to be with you. And that was the whole philosophy behind that TV show,” said Tom New, president and CEO of WQLN.

Mister Rogers wanted to both entertain and educate children and adults. He was able to tackle problem that seemed too difficult to talk about like divorce and bullying.

“A big part of his lesson, a big part of his message was really centered on helping us get along well,” said New.

The format of the show was a way to comfort us and make us feel at home in our neighborhood and his.

“Right at the beginning of the program, we know exactly what happens, right? He would come in the door. He would sing a song. He’d put on a sweater. He would slow things down. So it didn’t matter if you were just watching a coyote chasing a roadrunner with some sort of device he bought from the Acme corporation. Didn’t matter if all that speed was going on in your world. When this program began, time kinda slowed down a little bit. And he walked into the room and he took time, fed the fish. I mean who does that? Who feeds fish on TV,” said New.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood means so much to so many people of all backgrounds.

“So Mr. Rogers meant a lot to me because he taught me a lot about how to use my imagination,” said Marcy Hall, library assistant at the Blasco Library.

“The impression he made on me was that, um, to always be kind and look out for each other,” said Amy Daugherty, children’s librarian at the Blasco Library.

“I grew up with Mr. Rogers. And the thing that always struck about it was when he was talking, it felt like he was talking to you,” said Jude Shingle, emerging technologies librarian at the Blasco Library.

So, won’t you be my neighbor?