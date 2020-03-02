DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: National Comedy Center named Best New Museum

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York was named by USA Today as the Best New Museum in the United States. It’s not hard to see why with memes, music and shows galore, you are sure to find something to laugh about at the National Comedy Center.

Since opening in 2018, the museum has earned several other awards, too.

“TIME named us One of the World’s Greatest Places and People called us One of 100 Reasons to Love America. We learned on January 10th, I believe, that we were nominated for the Best New Museum in the country by USA Today. And there was a four-week voting process. And we learned last Friday that we won,” said Gary Hahn, marketing and communications director.

You might know Jamestown, New York as the home of Lucille Ball and the Lucy and Desi Museum. Lucy’s original plan was to see a center built that celebrates all comedy.

“Lucy’s vision for her hometown was to have Jamestown use her brand and her power to sort of celebrate the entire art form of comedy. What she did not want was a shrine museum to herself, although she knew that was inevitable. Plans for what would be a celebration of the art form of comedy were happening back in the eighties. Unfortunately, Lucy passed away and those plans got shelved. And about 10 years ago, the board of the National Comedy Center dusted those off and started to plan and build what you see around you,” said Richard Ryan, director of development.

There is so much to explore and interact with at the museum. It first gets your comedy profile and tailors the experience to your comedic tastes.

From Abbott and Costello to Stephen Colbert, there are comedians for all to enjoy.

A lot of fun for families. We have comedy karaoke which allows you to just what you would think it would be. Just like music karaoke where we’ll put on a screen some of the greatest comedy routines of all time, and you can perform those in our comedy lounge,” said Hahn.

One of the most popular attractions is the Comedy Continuum, showcasing the history and connections your favorite comedians have. Visitors could spend hours exploring this one exhibit.

It’s a family-friendly museum, but if you aren’t faint of heart and can handle the more raunchy and explicit comedy in the Blue Room. The comedy there is in your face and does not apologize for its crudeness.

“Well we really try to capture a little bit of everything. Everything from cartoons and comics to we have a television lounge. We have a movie theatre,” said Hahn.

You can create your own memes, see what script changes were made on the fly by your favorite stars and even learn about the healing comedy has brought to many comedians like Tig Notaro.

“Comedy is really part of the fabric of the American experience and people. It’s so ingrained in us. Our comedy sort of really creates and moves our society, so the more we can celebrate it as an art form, the more we can appreciate it does for everyday life,” said Ryan.

Lucille Ball would surely be proud of the National Comedy Center. You can even get tickets for the annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival in August starting March 3rd here.

If you’re a fan of slapstick, raunchy humor, political comedy or even memes, you’ll be laughing all the way home after a visit to the National Comedy Center.