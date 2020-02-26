DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: NEDAwareness Week, bulimia nervosa

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, 1.5% of women will suffer from bulimia nervosa in their lifetime.

Carrie Pratt is like any other first-year college student at Gannon. She has amazing friends, a boyfriend and is quite involved with her classes and on-campus job.

One thing makes her different. She is part of that 1.5% percent who has bulimia nervosa, an eating disorder that involves a cycle of bingeing and purging, the summer before she started classes.

“I realized after about like a year of going to therapy and it not rally working was when I realized I should probably switch to someone more specialized. And she was like ‘You need to go to residential,'” said Pratt.

Carrie, like so many others with eating disorders, kept things hidden.

“My parents didn’t really know anything until I told them that this new therapist I was seeing wanted me to go to residential,” said Pratt.

Going through the whole experience wasn’t easy.

“I just isolated myself from everyone because, I don’t know, if you isolate yourself from everyone no can really be like, ‘Yo, what’s up?’ “ Carrie Pratt

She then graduated from high school and went to Philadelphia for residential treatment. She says treatment really helped with her eating disorder.

“It helped a lot in like learning how to manage my emotions and handle them and use positive coping mechanisms instead of like using my disorder as a way to cope with my emotions,” said Pratt.

Carrie’s been out of treatment for a while and still relies on her support system when she has rough days. She thinks speaking about eating disorders is really important.

“I think it’s really important to talk about because a lot of people go through them but no one really knows. So there’s a huge stigma around them, and a lot of people think that they’re for attention, but really they’re a product of dealing with bigger issues most of the time,” said Pratt.

Carrie isn’t the only one to go through this. Many people suffer from bulimia nervosa. It’s just one of many types of eating disorders.

“Bulimia is basically a way that patients will experience food in an unhealthy way. In a sense that you’ll consume a large amount of food in a small amount of time, have an emotional response to that, and, many times with bulimia, they have compensations and ways to relieve the stress and for many patients it’s either through laxatives or through disregard from vomiting,” said Steve Harper, board certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Bay City Psychiatry.

If you might be worried about a loved one, there are some signs you can look for.

“You’ll find that there’s markings on the knuckles from making themselves vomit. And what they’ll do is you’ll have red areas on the knuckles or purplish areas on the knuckles that can indicate, it can represent a lot of different things but that can be one of them. The other thing you can look at if this is an ongoing situation, you may see some swelling in the cheek area because of the acid from the stomach that’s causing some negative symptoms or causing a reaction in the mouth,” said Harper.

Each case is unique, but there is a medication doctors may prescribe to help patients.

“Well one of the ways to treat bulimia, the only FDA approved treatment right now is the Prozac. Prozac is indicated again for that cycle of bulimia from the diet and then it goes from the binge and the purge and the emotional reaction to dieting again,” said Harper.

For more information and resources visit NEDA.