DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Remarkable Women finalist, Megan Crotty

She’s resilient, a fighter and caring. Twenty-nine-year-old Megan Crotty has devoted her life to community service.

“Growing up it was just kind of normal. If you’re a Crotty, you’re a firefighter. And I’m a 5th generation firefighter. I spent so much time with my dad in the fire station growing up and got involved myself as soon as I was able to,” said Megan.

It seems public service was part of her destiny.

“I’d say it’s my dad who really drew me into it. And then growing up, my cousin getting involved too; he was my best friend. So we were always tagging along and learning everything we could,” said Megan.

Her 18th birthday was going to be a sad one. Her cousin, Mike lost his life to a fire just the day before.

“On April 8, 2008, there was a fire at Port Erie Plastics. During that event, the aerial ladder had a severe malfunction and it struck Mike in the head and it killed him at the scene,” remembered Megan.

That loss impacts her to this day.

“It’s something that I’m still am like honestly am dealing with. It’s something I’ll probably never get over,” said Megan.

Her desire for service changed to the medicine. Megan spent six years as a registered nurse, then she decided she would best serve the world as a trauma surgeon.

She’s currently completing her final year of medical school at LECOM, though the road to get there was quite bumpy. Two days after being accepted into medical school in 2016, she was seriously injured while fighting a fire.

“I was footing the base of a ladder. And the firefighter with the hose line t the top of the ladder was blown off due to a water hammer in the line. And he fell off at a pretty good speed and landed on my head,” said Megan.

She had back surgery two months prior to beginning her first day of medical school. She worked hard in therapy to make it to class on time.

It’s been a long time coming, but Megan will graduate in May 2020, ready to serve the world as doctor of osteopathic medicine.

“I kinda took the scenic route to medical school. And, you know just continuing to persevere and learn more and chase my dreams no matter what,” said Megan.