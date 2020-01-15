DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Save a life — get CPR trained and certified

Imagine you’re walking down the sidewalk, and someone starts choking. You’re working out in a gym, and someone goes into cardiac arrest. Would you know how to react?

Taking a CPR/AED (cardiopulmonary resuscitation/automated external defibrillator) certification class will help you know what to do in situations like these. FitnessU, the YMCA (all branches), and EmergyCare are a few of places in the area that have hands-on classes for a fee.

The classes teach the basics of performing CPR on an infant, child, and adult. Participants will also learn how to use an AED on someone going into cardiac arrest.

Online classes are also an option at other places for people who may not be able to fit a hands-on class in their schedule.

Everyone is encouraged to take a class, because you never know when you’ll need to save a life.