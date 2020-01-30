DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Seasonal affective disorder in the winter

The sun may have been shining today, but it is definitely winter time here in Erie. Several people may be suffering from seasonal affective disorder or SAD.

“I think SAD is a nice acronym for it because about 5% of the population deals with what we call seasonal affective disorder. And generally, seasonal affective disorder feels like sad or depressed feelings,” said Dr. Mandy Fauble, director of clinical care services at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor.

People feel seasonal affective disorder symptoms when the days are shorter with less sunlight. It can last up to 40% of the year.

“I think as anyone in here in our Erie community can tell you, a lot of times it’s deep in the winter. So times where people struggle the most are January and February,” said Dr. Fauble.

If you have a preexisting mental health condition, you may be more likely to suffer from SAD.

“In regards to someone who already has a preexisting mental health diagnosis, we do know that seasonal patterns can actually affect those. And so what we do, for example, for things like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder or other types of disorders, even anxiety because we know that anxiety and depression sometimes coexist together, symptoms-wise. So the idea that if somebody has a preexisting condition, then seasonal affective could potentially be one of the things that will affect,” said Dr. Jennifer Young, outpatient therapy supervisor at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor.

When a healthcare professional is diagnosing SAD, they look for a couple of things.

“You have to have at least two episodes in a season, in a seasonal time frame, back-to-back. In two years. And then if you have major depression already, you have to have more seasonal depressive episodes than major depressive episodes. So that really requires tracking over time,” said Dr. Young.

There are several ways to help cope with symptoms including hobbies an visiting with friends. For more intentional care, your healthcare professional may recommend using light therapy and getting more exercise in your daily routine.

“What we know about moderate levels of depression is that it responds incredibly well to exercise. So one of the first things I would encourage people to do is have a look at their diet and exercise patterns because those are things we have a lot of control over that can lead to a pretty quick change in how we’re feeling. Next we also know that seasonal affective disorder responds very well the therapy, especially cognitive behavioral therapy. And some people find relief through medications associated with treatment of depression like SSRI’s particularly,” said Dr. Fauble.

If you feel symptoms of SAD, seek help from your doctor.