The sun may have been shining today, but it is definitely winter time here in Erie. Several people may be suffering from seasonal affective disorder or SAD.

"I think SAD is a nice acronym for it because about 5% of the population deals with what we call seasonal affective disorder. And generally, seasonal affective disorder feels like sad or depressed feelings," said Dr. Mandy Fauble, director of clinical care services at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor.