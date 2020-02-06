DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Sponge candy explained

If you’ve lived in Erie for a while, you know a couple of things. Sara’s is the place to go in the summer. We love Presque Isle. And our obsession with sponge candy is real.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, you might just get a bag of it from your significant other or be the one giving it. Have you ever wondered what sponge candy is? People say it’s just a butterscotch flavor. It’s actually not.

“From the conversations I’ve had with Romolo, with my grandfather in the past, it was a piece of candy that they were really trying to come up with in the early 1900s that would be a summer piece of candy. What the company that he worked for was initially very famous for was hard candy. So what they did, they tried to take a hard candy piece and basically aerate it by using baking soda,” said Tony Stefanelli, owner/operator and master confectioner at Romolo Chocolates.

The company Romolo Stefanelli worked for, Loft’s Candies, found it sticky and difficult to work with. They soon dropped it. Romolo moved from New York City to Erie and didn’t give up on that sticky sweet.

“What he decided to do was to cover it in chocolate to avoid the stickiness. And that really the birth of sponge as we know it,” said Stefanelli.

That was right around the time of the Depression. Tony says there are just a few ingredients in sponge candy: chocolate, sugar, water, a special corn syrup, gelatin and baking soda to help the sponge rise. Those are the ingredients. Now how is it made?

Mix the ingredients (minus the chocolate) in a copper kettle at a proper temperature. Dump that mixture into a stainless steel kettle to let it cool down for a bit. It’s then dumped into a cardboard box that allows the sponge to rise. A day later, it’s cut and coated in chocolate.

It sounds like a simple process, but it’s a highly technical one.

“The thing that’s problematic with sponge and why most companies will not deal with it or won’t make it or can’t make it correctly is that you have to get that product to a point where it’s going to caramelize. The only way you can get it to caramelize is if you get it to the brink of burning,” said Stefanelli.

Tony’s two sons work at Romolo Chocolates and are the fourth generation confectioners. Roman is a master at making sponge.

“Roman’s taken that to a level that’s pretty unprecedented. The stuff is looking just beautiful. My grandfather would be extremely proud to see him do that,” said Stefanelli.

Roman was taught by Tony and has been working at the store for 22 years.

“He absolutely makes it looks effortless and it’s not,” said Stefanelli.

There is so much dedication put into sponge candy. No wonder Erie loves it.

“I would think sponge candy is, if not our most popular item, one of our top items, no matter what season, no matter what holiday,” said Jennie Stefanelli, creative director.

Romolo’s even has a couple of frozen sponge candy treats.

“We created a sponge candy milkshake using vanilla ice cream and sponge candy, some butterscotch. It’s just an amazing feat of shake,” said Jennie.

In 2019 alone, Romolo Chocolates sold nearly 20,000 pounds of Grandpa Romolo’s Famous Sponge Candy.

Sponge candy will always have a special place in Erie’s heart. And this Valentine’s Day you may just be lucky to get a bag of this special treat made in your hometown.