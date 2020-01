The Census 2020 begins April 1st. Although its a few months away, preparations are already in motion. Everyone’s response to the Census is important, and an exact count is needed for a couple of reasons. We talked to Census employee Michelle Jaggi, and Mayor Joe Schember to find out why.

Also, your help is still needed as well. Applications are still being accepted if you or someone you know is interested in working for the Census.

For more information or to apply, click here.