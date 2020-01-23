DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Trade schools are a viable option to fast-track your career

There is a lot of talk about about a possible community college in Erie. Regardless of what you think, receiving further education is costly.

For some, attending a four-year college is their dream. For others, they want to fast-track their education to begin their careers.

“For high school seniors, you know that’s the next natural step is to go on to a four-year college or go on to a pot-secondary education somewhere… Here at Great Lakes (Institute of Technology) it’s such a shorter amount of time that the students can get out and get working in the amount of time they would have spent four or now even five years at a traditional four-year college,” said Heather Smith, Senior Admissions Representative.

Some believe colleges have too many requirements that do not relate to their intended field and feel it is not necessary to take more classes than needed.

“Sometimes universities offer more than you need. This class is very specific. I’m taking all my core classes specific to veterinary medicine. I don’t necessarily have to take a liberal arts…,” said Heaven Van Hoosier, a veterinary technician student at the Institute of Medicine and Business Careers (IMBC).

President of IMBC, Michael Euliano has been working in the trade school sector for over 30 years and sees this as a great option for people to start careers or begin different ones.

“It’s another option…It’s a lower cost alternative, and it allows someone to get training, hands on, and skills and competencies and go right into the workforce that are ready to work,” said Euliano.

Most trade school programs graduate students in about two years.

“I like this school because it’s efficient,” said Van Hoosier.

IMBC has 13 programs. Each has its own requirements, but they all get real-world experience by completing externships.

“Every single certificate and degree and certification you get, at the end of your program, you automatically do a six-week externship. And that prepares you more than anything,” said Christian Clark, a medical assistant technician student.

Both Great Lakes Institute of Technology and IMBC work with students to ensure they have job offers upon graduation and in the future.

“Our placement rates are as low as 80% and as high as 100% in a lot of our programs,” said Euliano.

Trade schools offer students the opportunity to begin their career in many different and often high-demand fields from medical to business to industrial at a faster pace.