February is Heart Health Month. One of the biggest concerns we hear about is having a heart attack. Knowing what to do if you feel symptoms and getting the proper care can save your or a loved one's life. That's what one local woman did just on Monday.

"It was 3 o'clock in the morning. I woke up, and I felt weird. I wasn't really having any pain, but I was having a lot of pressure in the middle of my chest. And I was dizzy and having trouble catching my breath," said Christine Hanes who survived a heart attack.