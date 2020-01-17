DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE- Weather 101: Pattern change! Wintry, colder weather ahead

The 1st half of the winter has been unseasonably warm in terms of both high and low temperatures. In fact, up until this point, we are averaging a full 12° above normal when you average both the high and low temperatures. If January ended right now, it would be the second warmest of all time! This will not be the case, as a pattern change brings much colder/snowier weather into the area.

Meteorologist Craig Flint breaks down why it has been so warm and when you can expect the colder weather to arrive.