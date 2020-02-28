DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Your Weekend Movie Review— ‘Invisible Man’ and ‘Emma’

Credit H.G. Wells for the original “Invisible Man” that’s spawned countless remakes. The most famous, the 1938 classic with Claude reins from the universal horror film library.

Now, universal has dusted off it’s old property for a remake starring Elisabeth Moss that understands that “often what you can’t see is much scarier than what you can.”

The premise is a woman who literally escapes from her physically and emotionally abusive relationship in the middle of the night. Shortly after that, her tech genius ex is reported to be dead. But strange, unexplained and most of all unseen oddities begin to happen.

The “how and why’s” begin to play out in this story that is so cleverly written, keeping you on the edge of your seat. Just when you think you begin to have things figured out, a new twist is thrown in, avoiding movie making cliché, jolting you with excellent effects and manipulating your heartbeat and pulse with discretion and skill.

Horror-suspense films can be a dime a dozen. The new “Invisible Man” is worth a million bucks. It’s a Dean’s List “A.”

Also new is something old. It’s the latest adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, “Emma,” that has been a TV mini series and now, for the second time, a feature film.

This time, Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Witch” takes on the title role of a miss fix-it who comes to everyone’s aid. It’s a period piece that starts slow and builds to a satisfying pace, but mostly for fans of Austen and the genre.

It’s a Dean’s List “C Plus.”