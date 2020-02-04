What’s New? Fresh Asian Mini Market now open

What’s new this week? It’s a place on the West Side of Erie where you can get different kinds of cuisine choices.

The Fresh Asian Mini Market opened in January. The store sells fresh fruits, vegetables, rice, and much more.

The owners were motivated to open this market because of the community and the desire to meet new people. As a result, business is going well.

Although the store is called Fresh Asian Mini Market, it offers a diverse selection of food.

“Right now, we have normally the Asian foods, Indian, Vietnamese, Nepali, African, Chinese, Korean, and American.” Dal Chhetri, Owner, Fresh Asian Mini Market

To learn more about the Fresh Asian Mini Market you can watch the digital exclusive in the digital exclusive section of yourerie.com.