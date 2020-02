The region’s newest clothes and home decor store is now open for business.

A ribbon cutting opened the Gordmans store on Liberty Street in Erie today.

The store is taking the place of the Peebles Store in Liberty Plaza. It is billed as big brands offered at everyday low prices.

The Mayor was on hand to say that the city is glad the company wants to do business in Erie.

Another Gordmans is opening in Meadville in the Park Avenue Plaza.