What’s New? Habetrot’s Wheel in Harborcreek

We continue our What’s New series this week with a new yarn shop in the area.

Craft and crochet lovers can now check out Habetrot’s Wheel in Harborcreek. The shop opened in July and is located on the corner of Hannon Road and Buffalo Road.

The name comes from a fairy tale that the owner studied and came to love in her former profession. So far, she says business is going well and the shop brings in customers from all over the region.

“I get a lot of the people from the east side,i’m getting a lot of people from Chatauqua county, New York, and then there’s also people throughout the rest of Erie who have been coming in and its just been great.” said Marcia Farrell, the owner of Habetrot’s Wheel.

