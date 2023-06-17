(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Community Blood Bank is continuing their summer blood drive campaign with a pair of blood drives in downtown Erie.

The blood bank is asking all eligible donors to come out and roll up their sleeves at UPMC Hamot and Flag City Food Hall as part of their End Less Blood campaign.

Anyone that donates before June 30 can snap a photo of them donating and enter for a chance to win prizes including AirPods Pro 2, OoniKaru 12 Pizza, Dyna-Glo BBQ Smoker Oven, a Kindle and more.

All blood types are needed, especially type O, which helps meet the immediate needs of patients.

The drives take place at the following days and locations:

UPMC Hamot located at 201 State Street on June 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flag City Food Hall located at 22 North Park Row on June 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary but are encouraged and can be made by calling the blood bank at 814-456-4206. Full details of the giveaways can also be found on their website here.