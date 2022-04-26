(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Flagship Niagara League will host its 10th annual Mariners Ball on June 4.

The event will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Erie Maritime Museum (100 Blasco St. in Erie) and aboard the U.S. Brig Niagara and the Lettie G. Howard.

JET 24 news director and anchor Sean Lafferty will emcee the maritime gala. Live entertainment will be provided by The Groove. Food will be catered by The Cork 1794. Several open bars will be available throughout the museum and plaza, and a Captain’s Specialty Bar will be aboard the Niagara. Silent and live auctions will be led by auctioneer Kevin Wheeler. The Rooftop Project will give a special performance for VIPs.

This year, the event will honor Tim NeCastro with its Flagship Niagara League Legacy Award. NeCastro will be honored with a special recognition ceremony during the event.

Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting the league’s offices at 833-365-7245 (833-FNL-SAIL) or online.

Fireworks begin at dusk (at about 9:45 p.m. that day) and will be set off behind Erie Maritime Museum.