Middletown, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – A Warren County convenience store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 during the Oct. 9 drawing.
The Country Fair, located at 161 Pleasant Drive in Warren, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This store isn’t the only one lavishing in the lotto luck though. A total of $900,000 has been won by six Pennsylvanians during this October’s Powerball craze.
The other winning store locations include:
- Blose’s Market, 7070 Route 309, New Tripoli, Lehigh County
- Turkey Hill, 4490 East Prospect Road, York, York County
- GIANT Food Stores, 450 East Main St., Middletown, Dauphin County
- Rutter’s, 4425 West Market St., York, York County
- OSO Deli, 7400 Front St., Cheltenham, Montgomery County
The current Powerball jackpot prize has skyrocketed to a grand total of $1.72 billion (a $756.6 million cash value) for the upcoming Oct. 11 drawing, the second largest in Powerball history.
During the previous two drawings, which happened on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, six Pennsylvanians had tickets that matched four of the five numbers drawn, with a matching red ball number. These winning tickets also had the added “Power Play” bonus, which multiplied their original $50,000 winning ticket by five.
In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run has generated more than $120 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $48 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
For more information on winning numbers, chances of winning, and rules, you can visit the Pennsylvania Lottery website at palottery.com.