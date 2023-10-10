Middletown, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – A Warren County convenience store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 during the Oct. 9 drawing.

The Country Fair, located at 161 Pleasant Drive in Warren, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This store isn’t the only one lavishing in the lotto luck though. A total of $900,000 has been won by six Pennsylvanians during this October’s Powerball craze.

The other winning store locations include:

Blose’s Market, 7070 Route 309, New Tripoli, Lehigh County

Turkey Hill, 4490 East Prospect Road, York, York County

GIANT Food Stores, 450 East Main St., Middletown, Dauphin County

Rutter’s, 4425 West Market St., York, York County

OSO Deli, 7400 Front St., Cheltenham, Montgomery County

The current Powerball jackpot prize has skyrocketed to a grand total of $1.72 billion (a $756.6 million cash value) for the upcoming Oct. 11 drawing, the second largest in Powerball history.

During the previous two drawings, which happened on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, six Pennsylvanians had tickets that matched four of the five numbers drawn, with a matching red ball number. These winning tickets also had the added “Power Play” bonus, which multiplied their original $50,000 winning ticket by five.

In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run has generated more than $120 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $48 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

For more information on winning numbers, chances of winning, and rules, you can visit the Pennsylvania Lottery website at palottery.com.