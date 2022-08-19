(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Preservation Erie has announced the 2022 Greater Erie Award recipients.

The awards are presented to individuals, businesses or organizations every year by the board of Preservation Erie. The awards are intended to recognize “exceptional stewards of the physical and cultural landscape that is Greater Erie,” a Preservation Erie announcement said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the awards.

“We congratulate the 2022 Greater Erie Award recipients. Their accomplishments and dedication to the Greater Erie community are truly inspiring,” the announcement said. “It’s uplifting to see so many investing in our community’s stories and important places.”

The 2022 award recipients are:

PRESERVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

Erie Events for the restoration of the Warner Theatre marquee

Erie Zoological Society for the restoration of the Main Zoo Building

Beibel family of Mound Grove Golf Course for the preservation and stewardship of their 19th century farmhouse and barn

ADAPTIVE REUSE AWARD

Jon and Gina Welsh of Full Circle Winery for the reuse of the historic Battles Bank in downtown Girard

Mercy Center for Women for the reuse of Holy Rosary Elementary School for housing and community services

The Shop at 19th and Chestnut for the reuse of the Erie Bronze building for artist workshops

Lee Anne Simpson & Bob Krome for the reuse of the old Springfield School as the Old Lake Lodge Airbnb

EDUCATION & ADVOCACY AWARD

Parker Beardsley, an Eagle Scout, for the cleaning of more than 100 gravestones in North East Cemetery

Erie County Public Library for creation of the histERIE week public program

Hurry Hill Farm and Maple Syrup Museum for their efforts to preserve the maple heritage of NWPA

Impact Corry for listing the Corry Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists