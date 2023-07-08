(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Lace up your shoes and pick out your best playlist, a popular Titusville marathon and half is open for registration.

The Drake Well Marathon and Half benefiting Friends of Drake Well, inc. is back for summer 2023 and open for registration.

During the race, runners will get to experience the of historic Oil Creek and Titusville on a course that features both shaded streets and creek banks with the full marathon serving as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon and a $200 prize for the men and women’s winners.

Set for Saturday, August 20 at 7:00 a.m. at the Drake Well Museum and Park located at 202 Museum Lane in Titusville, runners can register for any of the following races:

During the virtual full and half marathons, participants will be able to run their routes between August 6 and August 20. Discounts for all veteran and active-duty military are available.

All race prices are set to increase by $10 after August 1 and online registration closes on August 15 for the full and half marathons but participants will still be able to register in-person the day of the event.

Both races will be “cup less” events so participants will be given a silicone collapsible cup to fit into any belt or pocket as well as an event t-shirt to go with more giveaways throughout the day.

For more information on the event and the Drake Well, visit their website here.