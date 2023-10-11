(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With spooky season fully underway and Halloween night just around the corner, trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a big night filled with ghoulish fun and sweet treats.

For a list of other fall and Halloween-themed events around town, click here.

We compiled a list of all trick-or-treat times around the area for Halloween 2023 along with various trunk-or-treat events in anticipation of the big night.

Erie County Trick-or-Treat Times

Millcreek Twp: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Erie: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Girard Twp.: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Edinboro Twp: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fairview Twp: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Harborcreek Twp: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lawrence Park Twp: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

North East Twp: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Summit Twp: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Waterford Twp: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

LeBoeuf Twp: Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Corry: Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Union City Twp: Oct. 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Crawford County Trick-or-Treat Times

Cambridge Springs Twp: Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

City of Meadville: Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Vernon Twp: Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat Events

Erie Maritime Museum Ghouls on the Bay: Trick-or-Treat!

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Erie Maritime Museum, 150 East Front Street

James W. Parker Middle School

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: James W. Parker Middle School, 11781 Edinboro Rd

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Date: Friday, Oct. 27

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1002 Powell Ave.

Eerie DICK’S Sporting Goods Halloween

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: DICK’S Sporting Goods at the Millcreek Mall, 810 Millcreek Mall Dr.

First United Methodist Church

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: First United Methodist Church parking lot, 707 Sassafras St.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: St. Paul Lutheran Church parking lot, 3108 Sterrettania Rd.

Our Lady of Mercy Church

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlettt Road

2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat — By Team Imperio 814

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: Starts at 5 p.m.

Location: Boys and Girls Club of Erie, 1515 E Lake Rd.

City of Meadville Trunk-or-Treat

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Diamond Park Square, Meadville, PA

If you don’t see your township’s time or events they likely have not been posted yet or have been able to be confirmed.

If you don’t see an event you’re attending or are interested in, let us know! Email us at News@WJETTV.com or message us on social media.