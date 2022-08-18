Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dozens of dogs have been removed from a bad situation at an Erie County home.

The ANNA Shelter posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that 31 Jack Russell Terriers that had fleas, skin infections, overgrown nails, and other neglect issues, were removed from a home in Erie County thanks to ANNA Shelter staff members Ruth, Emily, Lex, Briley and Officer Eric Duckett.

ANNA Shelter staff says they spent all day Wednesday bathing them, trimming their nails, treating them for parasites and giving them their vaccines.

The dogs will be assessed this week by ANNA Shelter staff veterinarians; then spayed/neutered and have any necessary dental work done. The shelter expects the dogs to be available for adoption sometime next week.

The Facebook post states the owner has been cooperative, and is now in the care of her family.