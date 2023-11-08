Harrisburg, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced on Wednesday the approval of $750,000 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Oil Region Alliance to remediate the former Fuchs industrial property in Venango County.

The former Fuchs site, located at 1001 Hill Street and 105 Eighth Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County is owned by the Oil Region Alliance. It was historically used to manufacture spokes, wool and flannel.

The ISRP funds will be used to repair not just the buildings on the site but resolve issues with the environment surrounding the site as well.

“Remediation projects like this not only make underutilized spaces productive, but also preserves our open spaces,” said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “Preserving our land and natural resources is important to a lot of Pennsylvanians. Revamping the former Fuchs industrial property also gives the residents and visitors of Venango County a place to connect with the environment and increased access to recreational opportunities.”

The Oil Region Alliance is also attempting to purchase the 50-acre former Quaker State site. Their hope is to turn this site into eight miles of public nature trails, outdoor event spaces and sustainable energy plots. These changes will create an estimated 50 new jobs, as well as provide a new innovative ecosystem.

For more information about the ISRP, you can visit the DCED’s website.