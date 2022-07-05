(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 8 Great Tuesdays concert series kicks off tonight at Liberty Park.

The concerts are free community events featuring live music and vendors. All of the concerts are held on a Tuesday and begin at 6:30 p.m. A shuttle is available to help move patrons who park at the Erie Intermodal Complex (208 E. Bayfront Parkway) and the Hoffman Park & Ride (at W. 12th and Lincoln). The shuttle service also is free and begins at 5 p.m.

Tonight, July 5, The Erie All Stars will kick off the series. According to the band’s website, the Erie All Stars band is “a constantly changing band featuring many local musicians. Each show is different; each band is unique.”

“Our mission is to bring the highest possible quality entertainment showcasing the best local talent,” the website notes.

The remaining lineup includes the Zac Brown Tribute Band (July 12), King Solomon Hicks (July 19), Concrete Castles (July 26), The Town Pants (Aug. 2), Latin Fusion (Aug. 9), Buffalo Rose (Aug. 16), and Bruce In the USA (Aug. 23).

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The event is offered through the Port of Erie. Entry policies for the event allow certain items and prohibit others. See the event website for a list of what’s allowed.