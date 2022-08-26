(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents.

Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this and that and the other thing” from Corry in a reasonably convenient way. Making a meal out of entirely local ingredients, could mean a circuitous drive from farm to farm, taking up much of a day and a half tank of gas. Trying to pencil out the math to make it work is daunting and makes it all feel nearly inaccessible.

Farmers markets for years have worked to bridge that gap, bringing the farms together in one spot. Each farmer or producer drives to the market with their products, and each consumer arrives on their own. It’s a good solution, but Amanda Hines has learned from experience that it tends to be logistically complicated.

“We had such a difficult time trying to get farmers to come out to do it and to get people in because not a ton of farmers wanted to get involved in it,” Hines said.

And that’s a problem, because buying locally grown and produced foods and goods means keeping money in the local economy. Hines said “local” is subjective. She tends to view local as “in Erie County” but she contends that Cambridge Springs is still local despite that it’s in Crawford County, so she’s adjusted her definition of local to be, “anything that’s going to put money back into the pockets that support our town.” Local farmers pay local taxes. They have have children and pay fees for sports teams and dance classes, Hines said. They’re putting food on their tables.

“If everybody would support just one local farmer, it would make everybody’s lives better,” Hines said.

In simple math, a small investment by each individual in Erie County could have a dramatic impact. If everyone in Erie County spent just $10 per month on local farm goods, that would equate to more than $32.6 million going into local farms every year.

The solution, it seemed to Hines, was to bring the products to the consumers directly. Hines and her business partner, Lisa Dvorak, started 814 Fresh Box. It’s a community supported agriculture (CSA) delivery service focused on local products.

“From Edinboro, to Cambridge Springs, down to the Guys Mills area, we deal with all of those farmers. Not people who are hundreds of miles away that are supporting Pittsburgh,” Hines said.

Here’s how it works: A customer signs up for a box. The box is stuffed with local produce and dry goods, including soaps or lotions. The box then is delivered to a convenient pickup location (they currently have four pickup locations), or delivered directly to the customer’s home. Customers also can pay a little more to receive locally raised meat with their 814 Fresh Box. Unlike other CSAs, customers can come and go from month to month rather than paying one amount up front. An 814 Fresh Box costs $40 per month (or $50 per month with meat). Recurring subscriptions also are available.

“With a conventional CSA, you’re typically paying $500-800 to one farm for the whole summer, and you get a box of vegetables every week. You have to pay the upfront cost, and you’re kind of gambling on if the weather works and the crops survive,” Hines explained. “With our CSA, we have tons of farmers. We have all the farms that are from Erie County that are part of our box. When we’re talking about support local, this is it.”

Generally, some six to 10 different farms and producers contribute to each 814 Fresh Box.

Hines and Dvorak launched their idea in 2019. That was the year before the COVID-19 pandemic brought much of modern life to a pause. Businesses either shuttered completely or operated in a significantly limited way for months. Grocery store shelves were either emptied completely by panic buying (toilet paper, somehow), or common everyday items had limits (for example, a limit on how many dozens of eggs each customer could buy).

While that was happening at local grocery store chains, 814 Fresh Box customers were slightly insulated in some ways from it. Though toilet paper availability remained an issue, 814 Fresh Box customers received eggs like normal. Dvorak’s chickens provide the eggs included the CSA boxes. Any issues with produce supply chains also had a low chance of impacting the 814 Fresh Boxes. Drought or deluge, the 814 Fresh Boxes still have produce. Hines owns No Dirt Farms, a hydroponic produce operation, and she is one of the contributing farmers.

Further, fewer people touch the produce in the CSA boxes, Hines said.

“People realized I was the only person touching their food. I planted the seed, I grew the plant, I harvested it, I packaged it, and I delivered it. There was one person,” Hines said. “People really started paying attention to when you’re in the grocery store how many hands have touched the produce. Even just how many other customers may have touched that one piece of fruit. People became very aware.”

And on the coattails of the pandemic came inflation. Nearly everything costs more than it did a year ago, and the cost of fuel jumped and stayed high for months, further exacerbating inflation woes. 814 Fresh Boxes cost the same as they did when they first launched.

“We haven’t raised our prices. We’ve stayed the same. It’s really great for customers that we didn’t increase anything between our delivery or the boxes,” Hines said. “I feel like there were a few months where our numbers were down, but people are still really focused on supporting local and buying produce locally as much as they possibly can.”

Each 814 Fresh Box includes produce (even through winter) which may include lettuces, mushrooms, microgreens, kale, onions, carrots, potatoes, leeks, herbs, peppers and squash. The boxes also might include cheeses, herbed butters, eggs, yogurt, jams, pickles, muesli, ground beef, stew beef, burger patties, pork chops, or sausage. They might even include a craft item like lip balm, candles, body scrub, soap, or body butter. This month’s 814 Fresh Box includes a whipped body butter.

Those boxes are offered year-round.

“I think we still put together a great box in the winter,” Hines said. “There’s nothing better than in the middle of winter opening the box and seeing nice, big, green, fresh lettuce, herbs and kale. Anything that’s fresh is great to see in the winter.”

To order an 814 Fresh Box, go to the 814 Fresh Box website. The boxes can be delivered to Erie, Harborcreek, North East, Edinboro, Fairview and Waterford.

“With this box, you can feel great about it because you’re supporting 10 farmers per month,” Hines said. “For consumers, it’s all about convenience, and the boxes make it very convenient for people to to support local farmers in a one-stop-shop place.”