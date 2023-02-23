(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Covered bridges are special. They tell a story, and they have a deep connection to their communities. The Waterford covered bridge is scheduled to be restored this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced.

Anita Breitweiser Palmer was raised in Waterford, and she lived most of her life there. Her mother was a historian, and she followed suit. While Palmer has chronicled the stories of the vast history in Erie County (her Facebook page, “Old Waterford PA in Photos,” has about 7,000 followers), she’s been unable to amass much information on the bridge.

The bridge, according to Palmer, was built in 1875 by brothers Charles and James Phelps. According to what little history is available, the brothers were carpenters who had never built a bridge before. Oral histories diverge here — one story says the brothers drove some 40 miles out of town to find a bridge of similar length, studied the design and then built the Waterford bridge from that; the other story is the brothers followed a design print by Ithiel Town. Palmer believes the latter to be true.

It’s a wooden bridge that was fastened together with oak pins. It might be the only lattice truss bridge in the area.

“Whether it’s the only one in the area, I don’t know. But I have done research on other covered bridges in the area, and Waterford’s is the only lattice-covered bridge I’ve seen in the area,” Palmer said. “The idea of the lattice is that the greater the load, the stronger the bridge becomes.”

The single-lane bridge spans 85 feet 11 inches. It is 15 feet 1 inch wide. It was documented by the Historical American Buildings Survey in 1936. In 1980, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. And in 2011, it was closed due to deterioration.

“That’s about it. I’ve done a lot of research, and I haven’t found much of anything except what I’ve told you,” Palmer said.

The bridge is beyond the scope of the Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society. It spans the creek out in the township, not in the city proper.

“Like everybody else, we heard that PennDOT — after a couple of years going back and forth with what they would do with the bridge — had decided on repairing it and reopening it,” said Don Pearce, vice president of the historical society. Pearce’s expertise is on the 18th Century — ask him about George Washington or the Fort, and he knows, but ask him about a bridge from the late 19th Century and he’s stumped. “We don’t really have much to say about it.”

But it wasn’t the end of Palmer’s knowledge. When posed the right questions, Palmer, the historian and Waterford native, expanded on what she knew about the bridge.

She had ridden horses across the bridge. She had taken walks across the bridge. It was a common fishing access point where numerous fishermen had worn a path from the bridge down to a flat spot near the water. Her own former husband fished there. Her relatives fished there.

And the bridge is the setting for local lore. The Waterford Sheepman, which wasn’t born as a tale until the late 1970s-early ’80s, would jump down from the rafters onto to cars as they drove through the bridge.

Now, the bridge seems set to be restored. PennDOT plans suggest that the bridge will be reinforced for safety, but the overall structure and appearance of the bridge will remain unchanged. Palmer seemed skeptical, not about the prospect of the bridge being reinforced but about the project ever actually coming to fruition.

“In 2015 they said it would be completed. In 2018 they said it would be completed. And I have paperwork that says this. In 2021, they said it would be completed,” Palmer said. “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

But if it becomes a reality and the bridge reopens, she plans to be there to celebrate.

“I’ll be the first one out there once it’s completed. I’ll be so happy to see it,” Palmer said.