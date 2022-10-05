(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health has announced an upcoming active shooter training that’s open to the public.

The free event, Active Shooter and Stop the Bleed Training, will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Erie County Department of Public Safety building, 2880 Flower Road in Erie.

The training will educate participants on how to respond to active shooter scenarios and it will teach techniques to control life threatening bleeding. The event is sponsored by Northwest Pennsylvania Medical Reserve Corps.

“The Medical Reserve Corps is a national network of volunteers that helps communities respond to natural disasters like blizzards and public health emergencies such as disease outbreaks,” said program coordinator Joy Henry. “We organize and train before disaster strikes.”

Registration is required. For additional information, email mrc@eriecountypa.gov or call (814) 823-5205.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Medical Reserve Corps serves Erie, Crawford, Warren, Venango and Forest counties. It accepts volunteers 18 years or older from those communities. Volunteers receive training and are credentialed to respond to emergencies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Medical Reserve Crops assisted the Erie County Department of Health with testing and vaccination clinics, supplying 80 volunteers who donated more than 3,500 hours.