(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny College has announced a new program that will cover full tuition for lower-income families.

The “Commitment to Access Program” will cover 100% of tuition for Pennsylvania students from families earning $50,000 or less. The program will become available to first-year, new transfer students, and current students beginning in Fall 2023. The program is renewable for four years so long as students remain eligible and are in good academic standing.

“Since Allegheny’s founding more than two centuries ago, we have opened doors of educational opportunity,” said Ellen Johnson, Allegheny vice president for enrollment management. “The Commitment to Access Program extends that legacy. We know the cost of college can be overwhelming for many families, and we are committed to making Allegheny accessible to all Pennsylvania students.”

Students won’t need to specifically apply to receive the funding. Eligible families will be automatically considered for the program when they submit both the admission applications and FASFA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) by Feb. 15.

The tuition will be covered through Allegheny, federal and state awards, an announcement from the college said.

“We are very grateful to the generous alumni and friends of the college who have made it a priority to support financial aid for new generations of Allegheny Gators,” Johnson said. “They are an inspiring example of the difference that an Allegheny education can make and the importance of giving back.”