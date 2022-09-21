(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny College has a new interim president following the resignation of Dr. Hilary Link.

Link had been the college’s president since 2019. She announced her resignation for “personal and professional considerations” on Sept. 20.

“It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College’s first female president and to work with everyone across campus and beyond to highlight and elevate the college’s strengths as a supportive and creative community focused on nurturing and educating future generations of interdisciplinary thinkers,” Link said. “I will forever be grateful for the experience to work with so many wonderful people, and I will continue to root for Allegheny’s success.”

The Allegheny College Board of Trustees named Dr. Ron Cole as interim president. Cole is the former provost and dean of the college.

“We are grateful to Dr. Link for her contributions at Allegheny College, and that she will continue to support the college through the coming leadership transition,” said board chair Steven Levinsky. “The impact of her leadership has been significant particularly given the challenges being placed on higher education at this time, combined with most of her tenure taking place during a global pandemic. We wish Dr. Link continued success as we welcome back former provost Dr. Cole to Allegheny’s campus to now take the helm while focusing on Allegheny’s strategic priorities.”

Cole will immediately serve as president. The board will consider a search process for a new president.