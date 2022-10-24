(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The American Red Cross is urging blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

According to a release, people of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, which is critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.

As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

You can book a time to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).