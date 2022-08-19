(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shriners Children’s Erie is hosting its annual hockey fundraiser benefit on Aug. 20.

During the Shriners Children’s Charity Cup, more than 30 teams will play in 15 games to raise money for Shiners Children’s Erie. It’s a 12-hour event packed with hockey action, beginning at 8 a.m. and running through 8 p.m.

The games will feature players who are at various levels of their careers — youth, high school, adult, sled hockey, former Erie Otters, Erie Panthers, and former Stanley Cup winning NHL professionals.

Basket and 50/50 raffles will be held. From 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., pros will take part in a meet and greet. A celebrity game begins at 6:30 p.m. The sled hockey game will be held 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Everything will take place at Erie Bank Sports Park, 8159 Oliver Road in Erie.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Information and a full schedule is available on the event website.