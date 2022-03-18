(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Start your training now as the Presque Isle Triathlon returns this summer.

The Presque Isle Partnership announced Wednesday the 20th Annual Presque Isle Triathlon will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Presque Isle State Park. Individuals and 2-3 person relay teams of all levels of experience will soon have the chance to compete.

The race will start and finish at Beach 10 (Budny Beach), with a 0.35 mile swim, 13 mile bike ride and 3.1 mile run.

The triathlon is a nonprofit event and is put on by volunteer efforts. The final day to register to take part in the event is Tuesday, Aug. 2 by 11:59 p.m.

Click here for more information or to register for the Triathlon.