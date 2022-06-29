Photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and used with permission.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Work on a roundabout project on Oliver Road will lead to a new 11-day detour beginning early next month.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation noted that the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township would see an 11-day detour beginning July 5. The detour will be posted using Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road.

The project has had several detours since the two-year project began its second year this past spring.

The Oliver Road Intersection Improvement Project was created following studies in 2019 that showed crash rates at the intersection were more than two times the statewide average for similar roadways and intersections, a PennDOT project overview stated.

Work first began in 2021 with new alignments, roadway approaches, drainage, sidewalks, highway lighting and concrete islands.

The roundabout is expected to be ready for traffic in October.