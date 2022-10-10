(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will get a little spooky (but not too spooky) this week.

On Oct. 13, 14 and 15 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday), the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will host the “Scary Creature Feature.” The family-friendly event will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. The nature center is located at 4105 Asbury Road in Erie.

The event is intended for younger children, aged 3 to 8. The children will experience activities, storytelling and a guided walk through the woods to encounter and learn about nocturnal creatures. The event also will feature meet and greets with animal characters, an Asbury Woods event announcement said.

“It’s the perfect chance to explore the woods at night in a festive and family-friendly way,” Asbury Woods executive director Jennifer Farrar said. “Highlighted creatures on the tour include the barred owl, spider, skunk, salamander, and Luna moth. Plus, this year, we’ll introduce an opossum character. This is a great event to learn about animals found in our area in hopes to inspire a connection to the outdoors with our youngest visitors.”

The program costs $9. Children 2 and younger are admitted for free. The guided hike is on packed dirt trails and a boardwalk around the nature center.

Preregistration is required. Registration is available online.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to its mission, Asbury Woods aims to inspire a greater connection to the natural world by protecting, managing and interpreting its 216-acre property; providing outdoor recreational opportunities; and offering environmental education experiences. The property features native species, old-growth forests, landscaped gardens, wetlands, boardwalk trails and dirt trails.