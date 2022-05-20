(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding boats of a submerged stone wall in the waters inside Ashtabula Harbor’s East Breakwater.

Nine red buoys mark the underwater wall about every 165 feet. The wall is about 1,500 linear feet. The top of the stone wall is one or two feet below the water level. According to a news release from the Corps of Engineers, the wall creates an enclosed space that’s not designed for boats, and boaters should stay in the bounds of the federal navigation channel until outside the harbor.

The L-shaped wall was constructed in 2021. It’s intended to be a place for dredged sediment for the creation of a new wetland ecosystem. Ultimately, the project will improve the harbor’s conditions for native plants and animals.

Further information is available online.

The project is being conducted in close coordination of the Ashtabula City Port Authority, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.