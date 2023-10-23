(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Office of the Attorney General warns Pennsylvania Medicaid recipients of an increase in text-based scam messages.

This scam usually involves text messages from a company claiming to be from “Health Services”, “Health Solutions” or “Innovative Partners”. Scammers will link the consumer to someone over the phone who will demand payment information to continue their health care coverage.

Comsumers should note that the Department of Human Services (DHS) will not ask for a payment to process a Medicaid application or renewal, except in limited circumstances. DHS will also not request personal or account information over the phone, in email, or via text messages.

DHS will occasionally send informational text messages and phone calls to people who receive SNAP, Medicaid, and other benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964. However, these texts will not include details or requests about specific benefits or personal information.

Some phone numbers involved in the scam include:

855-572-6201

863-222-9611

224-258-0570

833-369-2932

888-677-6074

“Scams are constantly evolving and target consumers in a variety of ways, so we all have to be alert and vigilant when receiving unsolicited contact,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry. “A general rule of thumb is to never provide payment information over the phone, via text, or online unless you have done your homework on the caller and are sure they are legitimate.”

Suspicious calls or texts regarding Medicaid or other benefits programs overseen by the Department of Human Services should be reported to the DHS Fraud Tip-line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

For more information on scams related to public assistance programs, you can visit the Department of Human Services website.