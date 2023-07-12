(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One local religious group is inviting the public to join them in their support for Wabtec workers silently Thursday evening.

The Benedictines for Peace announced they will be holding a silent peace walk Thursday, July 13 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and East 10th Street to show support for the workers and unions striking at Wabtec.

The Benedictines said the intention on the walk is for swift and just resolution to the strike.

According to the release, the peaceful walk will be a simple, silent, mindful presence across the street from picket lines.