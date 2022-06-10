(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Officials with the Crawford County Fair Board announced a fundraiser bingo event to support the Crawford County Fair Association.

The Crawford County Fair’s Breakfast Bingo is slated to be held on Saturday, June 18.

Early bird bingo will begin at 8:30 a.m., and regular games will begin at 9 a.m. in Home Show Building 1.

Participants will have the chance to win door prizes, basket raffles, free tickets for Darci Lynne, the Demo Derby, the Truck and Tractor Pull, rides, fair gate passes, Country Music Night VIP passes, and more.

There will be additional fundraising events, not bingo games, set to be held on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

The bingo tickets are $30 for 10 regular bingo games, however these do not include early bird bingo. The tickets can be purchased from the Fair Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, you’re asked to visit the Fair Office at the Crawford County Fairgrounds or email ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us.