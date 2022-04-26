(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Edinboro University of Pennsylvania will host Boro Fest this weekend in downtown Edinboro.

Boro Fest 2022 will be held over two days, beginning at 5 p.m. on April 29, followed by disc golf fun on April 30.

The fest is a product of the school’s Event Planning course which is part of the Communication, Journalism and Media major. In that course, students envision, plan and execute an event as their coursework.

“At the beginning of the semester, students are given a choice to either plan smaller individual events or to plan something big together as a class. I suggested Boro Fest and that’s what the students went with,” said Dr. Tim Thompson, professor of strategic communication and the department chair.

The inaugural event originally was held in 2018. A 2019 fest was planned but ultimately was rained out. Then the pandemic hit and put a pause on essentially every event worldwide. Boro Fest 2022 marks the second event of its kind.

This year, most of the event will take place in downtown Edinboro at Mill and Short streets and Nature’s Outlet Park.

On Friday, a food truck will be on hand and events and activities include kids’ games and crafts, a DJ and music by WFSE radio, a cornhole tournament and a bake sale.

Graduating graduate student Mia Harvey, who Thompson described as “the school’s premiere piper,” will perform a Scottish music concert beginning at 5 p.m.

Immediately following the concert, a fun run obstacle course will be held for children pre-K through fourth grade. Each child will receive a medal, and every kid gets a Boro Fest branded candy bar, and one of the candy bars contains a “golden ticket,” a la the children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl.

“It’s food, fun, games and music – all of those are downtown for three hours,” Thompson said.

Though the fest is meant to be mostly a family-friendly activity, some bars downtown will have music and will host 50/50 raffles later into the evening.

Disc golf

Disc golf is a focus of Boro Fest 2022. A free disc golf putting tournament begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at Nature’s Outlet Park.

“This year we’re trying to introduce people to disc golf. It’s fun. It’s free. The university has a very nice course that we’ve had there for almost 7 years now,” Thompson said. “We’re trying to get people to play the game. It’s a really fun family game, it’s challenging, it’s athletic and it gets you out in nature.”

On Saturday, a disc golf tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at the university’s disc golf course. The 21-hole tournament is open to novice, intermediate and advanced players. Registration is available online.

Then, at 2:30 p.m., a “Novice Nine” event will be held, also at the university course. The free event is meant as an opportunity for new players to learn the game of disc golf. New players will be matched with experienced players. Participants will receive a “Go Boro” disc.

All proceeds form Boro Fest 2022 will benefit Boro Women & Family Services.