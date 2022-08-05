(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The upcoming schedule for Broadway in Erie at the Warner Theatre has been announced.

The schedule features Disney’s “Aladdin,” “Legally Blonde,” “On Your Feet,” “Riverdance,” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Disney’s “Aladdin” will kick off the production’s season with performances Oct. 27-28. According to a news release, “Aladdin” will be the largest show to play the Warner Theatre: “The most tractor trailers moving the show, the biggest set, the most cast members, and what is projected to be the most patrons attending a Broadway in Erie production in history,” an announcement from NAC Entertainment said.

“Legally Blonde” will have performances Dec. 5-6, “On Your Feet” will be Jan. 10-11, “Riverdance” will be March 14-15, and “Fiddler on the Roof” April 19-20.

Season tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. Season ticket prices range from $179 to $374. Tickets will be available in person at the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office (809 French St. in Erie), online, or by calling the box office at (814) 452-4857.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Warner Theatre is located at 811 State St. in Erie.