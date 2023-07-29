(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Looking to start a career offering competitive pay and benefits? Pennsylvania CareerLink is offering the chance to have a career offering just that in the highway construction industry.

PA CareerLink Erie County announced earlier this week they will be hosting a construction career fair at the Ada Lawrence Community Room in the Erie Center for Arts and Technology.

The career fair is set to take place Tuesday, August 15 at 1 p.m. and run until 5 p.m., the Erie Center for Arts and Technology is located at 650 East Avenue in Suite 120.

Immediate openings will be available offering competitive pay, benefits and professional growth opportunities with no prior experience necessary through programs including the laborer’s apprenticeship program and PennDOT’s On-the-Job Trainee Program.

Representatives from companies like PennDOT’s Northwest Region office and Erie County Maintenance Facility, Commonwealth Recruiting, PA CareerLink®, Urban Engineers, Michael Baker, and the Constructors Association of Western PA (CAWP).

Hiring will also take place for trades including laborers, operators, carpenters, and cement masons work and other needs associated with the upcoming Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project.

For more information on the fair and find more career resources in northwest Pennsylvania, check out the NWPA Job Connect website.